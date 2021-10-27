Lockdown: Juvenile detained for threat at WAMS

Williams Adams Middle School (WAMS) officials secured the school during a lockdown at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation from Alice Police Department and WAMS administration led to a juvenile being detained due to a terroristic threat written on a restroom door.

"The juvenile confessed to the threat and was taken to juvenile probation," Sgt. Juan Martinez . "The content was something in the nature as 'I'm gonna shoot your mama.'"

Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough confirmed the incident and said the issue was handled quickly and the WAMS lockdown was short, although a disturbance to other students.

The juvenile probation officers will decide the consequences for the threat made by the juvenile.

