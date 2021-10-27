Dubose Elementary Read 3 program winner

submitted

H-E-B presented a $1,000 check to Dubose Elementary Wednesday, Oct. 27 as the winners of the Read 3 program.

The program has donated more than 5.5 million books to children and families

As part of National Literacy Month, H-E-B will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Read 3, an education program aimed at promoting literacy throughout Texas. Since H-E-B launched the program, the initiative has supported early childhood literacy efforts, which have provided more than 5.5 million books to children and families across the state. To celebrate Read 3’s decade of outreach, H-E-B will host a series of events from book drives and donations to monetary gifts and story times.

“Reading to children early and often provides so many benefits and results in a child better prepared for school,” said Christa Aldrich, Read 3 Program Manager. “For the last 10 years, H-E-B Read 3 has spread this message and provided affordable access to books to schools and children throughout the communities we serve. We look forward to growing the program and inspiring more children to develop a love for reading.”

