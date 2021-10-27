CBC Talent Search Grant renewed for five years

submitted

The Coastal Bend College (CBC) Talent Search programs in Beeville and Alice each received a grant renewal for an additional five years. The total grant award each year is $341,325 and $341,726 for Beeville and Alice, respectively.

“I feel very fortunate that we will be able to continue working with students in our area for another five years,” said Andrea Bruns, CBC Interim Project Director for TRIO Talent Search in Beeville. “This grant means that hundreds of students in the coastal bend will have free access to tutoring, financial aid assistance, ACT and TSI testing, and the guidance needed to navigate the college admission process.

The Talent Search program identifies and assists individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education. The program provides academic, career, and financial counseling to its participants and encourages them to graduate from high school and continue on to and complete their postsecondary education.

Both Talent Search programs in Beeville and Alice are currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. For more information contact:

Beeville: Andrea Bruns, Interim Project Director, (361) 354-2581, abruns@coastalbend.edu

Alice: Yanissa Escalante, Interim Project Director (361) 664-2981 x3087, yeseclanate@coastalbend.edu

Information is also available online at www.coastalbend.edu/trio.