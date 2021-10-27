Annual anti-bullying show for students at San Diego HS

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
San Diego High School students put on their annual anti-bullying show.

SAN DIEGO - Bullying in schools has become a problem over the years. Every year the students at San Diego High School puts on a play that depicts different scenarios related to bullying.

Scenarios talked about teenage suicide, drinking, adult bullying and more. At the end of the play the students showed a short video that showed where they gave thanks and voiced their appreciation to teachers and fellow students.

October is bullying prevention month.

Anti-bullying show talks about teenage suicide.