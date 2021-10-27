Alice HS goes on a secure hold as campus addresses toy gun incident

Alice High School faced double trouble on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with reports of a secure hold just moments after a lockdown was lifted at 1:17 p.m.

The first lockdown of the day started at 1 p.m. and was in response to a combative student that was taken off-campus by the Alice Police Department . When police detained the combative juvenile, reports of the toy gun on campus surfaced.

"The issue was a video circulating concerning a toy gun on campus," said superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough . "Administration along with the Alice PD located the backpack containing the toy."

The secure hold procedure has students stay in the classroom until an assessment determines further student and staff movement.

The hold was lifted at 2 p.m. shortly after the toy gun was found.