Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Cooking Well with Diabetes” Goes Virtual

County Extension Agents from area counties will be providing “Cooking Well with Diabetes” Virtual Edition YouTube series starting Nov. 30 and going through Dec. 21.

“It sounds very different and complicated but it’s actually a lot of fun and helps us all keep a safe distance while learning," said Marisa Dimas, County Extension Agent for Health in Duval, one of the program’s presenters.

Cooking Well with Diabetes has been an AgriLife program for over 15 years, teaching healthy meal planning and preparation for people living with diabetes. Course materials have been given a refreshed look for virtual learning, and handouts have been added for participant’s reference. The four lessons cover nutrition and cooking techniques that aim to make food flavorful and lighter than the usual Texas cuisine.

“This is usually a hands-on program with attendees doing a good amount of cooking and tasting,” said Zelina Zavala, County Extension Agent for Health in Kleberg/Kenedy Counties, another of the program’s presenters. “Unfortunately, we can’t gather right now as before, but you can still watch your county agents demonstrate recipes and learn a lot about how to control your diabetes."

The current health climate that has spurred working from home and virtual learning, provides this new opportunity for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and their role in community health education.

In providing yet another option to Texas residents; “Cooking Well with Diabetes” is newly available on the agency’s digital learning website, AgriLifeLearn.tamu.edu. Learners can move through the lessons at their own pace and have access to recipe demonstration videos and materials for a year.

For more information on Cooking Well with Diabetes course opportunities, contact your local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension County Office at 361.279.6379