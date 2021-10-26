Alice ISD issues short lockdown to secure high school due to combative juvenile

The Alice High School was placed on lockdown at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26

The short lockdown was lifted at 1:17 p.m.

"The high school addressed a combative juvenile, the lockdown was issued as a safety measure and the juvenile was removed from campus by APD (Alice Police Department) and is being processed," according to Chief Eden Garcia. "When issues like this arise the lockdown can prevent other students or staff from injury."

The district has issued three lockdowns this month.

The first was at William Adams Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 14. due due to an alleged threat involving a note about a gun on campus.

Alice HS was placed under lockdown the following day on Friday, Oct 15. The lockdown was due to a note being found by a teacher in reference to a gun.

"The lockdowns are issued as a safety precaution to secure the campus and today's issue was in response to combative behavior," superintendent Carl Scarbrough confirmed.

