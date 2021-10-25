VFW Post 8621 gets prestigious awards
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 were recently honored with two awards.
The awards were the Post's 75th "Diamond Jubilee" anniversary award and the VFW All-American Post Commander award to Ronald Ramirez.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, several VFW members went to the District 6 VFW meeting held at the Calallen VFW Post 3837. VFW officials from across the state and all VFW District 6 Posts were in attendance.
Lifetime VFW member Ramon Reyna and VFW Auxiliary President Elida Ramirez accepted the award presently District Commander Todd Richardson and State Inspector Steven Biehl.