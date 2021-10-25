Sheriff: Suspects wanted for shooting, stabbing at Jim Wells County Fair

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the events at the JWC Fair that ended with shots fired and a juvenile stabbed.

"(This is) something that (has) never occurred before. We had a stabbing that took place," Bueno said. "The juvenile (victim) is 13-years-old. He is hospitalized in Corpus Christi."

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, the fight broke out between two juveniles fighting over a girl. After the fight, the juvenile victim was stabbed by a man, possibly in his 20s, Bueno said.

The teenage victim is in a Corpus Christi hospital and is in stable condition, he added.

Shots were fired at the carnival, but no one was shot.

"We have an individual, that we are looking, who stabbed (the juvenile). Hopefully, (we'll) have an arrest soon. We also have an individual, who discharged a firearm in the parking lot," Bueno said.

There was over 8,000 people that attended the JWC fair function this year with approximately 3,000 of (those) visitors and friends attending the carnival area when this incident took place.

"We're very concerned about this case and we can assure you, the public, that arrests will be made. The investigators have worked diligently in putting this case together," Bueno said.

"I'm going to tell you this is the cost of people carrying guns in the State of Texas. A law that was passed by the state government. More is to come of this violent behavior throughout the country. It is a nightmare," Bueno said. "(I'm) very concerned that anyone can carry a gun."

The sheriff asks the suspects to turn themselves in and urge anyone with information to call the sheriff's department at 361-668-0341 or Crime Stoppers at 361-664-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.