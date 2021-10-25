A Centenarian Milestone - A life well-lived

A 100 years seems so long ago, but for Adela Curiel 100 years on this planet is a milestone.

Curiel celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 21.

She was born in 1921 in Laredo. She was the oldest daughter of four girls. She had an older sibling, but he passed away the day after he was born.

Curiel's mother passed away at the age of 52 and her father at the age of 62. She's just about outlived her family, she said.

"I say the secret (to a long life) is how long God wants you to stay, because the (priests) and nuns also die young," Curiel said.

Growing up her father worked in the fields. He worked hard to support his family whatever the job was and they often traveled to find work especially during World War II.

"Everyone worked hard for what they had," Curiel said. "Now, people want to get (everything) free which is okay if you truly need it. Everyone was good at something and sold their (talents) at the Mercado."

Over the 100 years, Curiel has see so many changes. She has seen cities grow around her and technology advance. She remembers when the milk man would deliver containers of milk to the home as she persisted he fill her container the moment she say him instead of waiting till he reached her home.

She's glad that technology has advanced to make things easier for everyone. The times of doing things by hand and took time.

On Nov. 5, 1940, she eloped with her boyfriend, Aristeo of Mexico, to San Diego and got married despite her father's disapproval. Together, they had five children; two sons and three daughters.

The couple moved to Alice in 1948. She recalled how she didn't know anyone in town and she spoke mostly Spanish. In order to meet people she joined the parent teacher association (PTA) at Saenz Elementary where her children attended school. There she met a woman who introduced her to other organizations in the community such as the Jim Wells County Home Extension, Catholic Daughters of America, became a Camp Fire leader, and the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Post 8621. These organizations helped her meet new people and make friends.

Curiel is the oldest living member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 8621 and in Texas. On Oct. 23, 1969, she joined the auxiliary under her son, Leonel, who was in the United States Army. Two other children also joined the service. Rafael was in the US Marine Corps and Adriann was in the US Army.

Her husband passed away in 1981. She has also buried one son and one daughter. Curiel has 19 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren.

As a child and young adult, Curiel flourished. She loved to dance and sew.

According to her granddaughter, Lisa Torres, Curiel made her own clothing, her children's clothing, and rag dolls for her children and grandchildren. She made other rag dolls to use to tell stories she had written but never published.

Torres describes her grandmother as a strong willed woman and a "firecracker." Despite Curiel's age, Torres says Curiel remembers every aspect of her life and can sit for hours talking about her experiences.

Curiel celebrated her birthday with Covid-19 in mind. Because of her age, Torres said the doctor recommended Curiel not to get vaccinated so they must be extremely careful with her health. A few family visited Curiel and others called.