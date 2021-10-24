Shooting, stabbing at Jim Wells County Fair under investigation

A shooting and stabbing are being investigated by the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office following an altercation between juveniles Saturday night at the fairgrounds. One juvenile was stabbed and is being treated for his wounds.

At about 10:30 p.m., a fight broke out between some juveniles. At some point during the fight, one male juvenile was stabbed and shots could be heard in the park near the carnival area, according to the sheriff's Facebook page.

The scene was secured and no one appeared to have been shot.

According to Sheriff Daniel Bueno, videos taken at the scene are being reviewed.

Alice Police Department, Jim Wells County Constable’s Office, Alice Fire and Texas DPS were assisting with the scene.

More:Preliminary reports: Officers investigating shooting, possible stabbing at JWC Fair