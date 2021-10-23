Preliminary reports: Officers investigating shooting, possible stabbing at JWC Fair
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Law enforcement sources said that a shooting at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds occurred Saturday evening.
A juvenile was possibly stabbed, however, Sheriff Daniel Bueno could not confirm.
The fairgrounds were placed on lockdown as officers investigated.
Officers continue to investigate and several juveniles have been detained.
This is a developing story. Details as they emerge