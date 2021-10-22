BBPB ISD trustees fail to make motion on superintendent's departure

BEN BOLT - The Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco school board of trustees held a special meeting on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. to discuss a voluntary retirement contract for superintendent Micheal Barrera.

The meeting started with four public speakers addressing the board on their views on ending the contract with Barrera and dissatisfaction with the trustees overall leadership for the district.

"Think about the students first and foremost," said Debbie Garcia, local citizen. "This district was a financial sinking ship before superintendent Barrera took leadership. Your decision today will have long-reaching consequences for our students and I plead for you to vote wisely."

Jonathon Soliz addressed the board of trustees as a parent about his concerns.

"This special meeting should have been held at a time that was more feasible for parents to attend to voice their views and not at 10 a.m. on a Friday," Soliz said. "I wish more discussion was spent on improving student grades, as the board of trustees your leadership and behavior trickles down to the students as an example."

"There is plenty of pointing figures to go around on the board but real change starts when you look at yourself.My hope is this leadership will come together and do what is right for the students," Soliz added.

After a three-hour closed executive session, a motion was not met and the agenda item died.

"At this time the issue is in limbo, negotiations were discussed in length and it will be the board president's decision to place as a future agenda item to follow the due process again," said superintendent Barrera after the meeting.

More Coverage:

More:Ben Bolt - Palito ISD board members walk out to avoid vote on firing superintendent

More:Ben Bolt- Palito Blanco ISD board meeting leads to an assault complaint