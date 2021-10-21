Premont ISD awarded $700K to support holistic approach towards student, parent and community engagement

PREMONT - The Premont Independent School District was recently awarded a Student Success Initiative (SSI) partnering planning grant in the amount of $700,000 to be split in two years, $300,000 this year, and $400,000 for next year.

Premont ISD was one of four schools awarded the grant in Texas and is using the funds to support the Premont Compass Program. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) awarded Community Partnerships Student Success Initiative grants to Texas public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to support the creation of innovative school and community partnerships.

More:South Texas school district featured in new book for their work to change education in rural America

"Now that face-to-face instruction is somewhat back to normal we are now seeing students with more social and emotional issues like we have never seen before," said Superintendent Steve VanMatre. "This program in Premont will lead as a flagship approach for Texas schools."

The grant will create a continuum of resources by bringing together the community, academics, and government partnerships to provide a holistic service for students and families. For example, some activities will include open gym night to encourage parents and students to become active, GED classes for parents and a variety of community-related resources and activities to approach engagement with a more holistic approach.

Program manager Lily Rodriguez will be the community liaison for the Premont Compass Program and will be working on bringing together students, parents and the community to support the program.

"This program will focus on academics, socialization, physical and mental health and will include parents and the community in student's success," Rodriguez said. "The district will be meeting with TEA leadership in November to discuss program support and initiatives. These funds will help engage students and hopefully bridge some of the gaps caused by the pandemic."