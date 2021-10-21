Lopez is crowned 2021 JWC Fair Queen

Seventeen-year-old LeeAnn Lopez was crowned as the 2021 Jim Wells County Fair Queen on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Lopez is the daughter of Steve and Gabby Lopez. She is a senior at Orange Grove High School. She is a member of the Orange Grove band, FCCLA, FFA, Mu Alpha Theta, student council, National Honor Society, varsity cheer, track, cross country and golf.

Her career ambition is to become a lawyer.

First runner-up was Paige Langley, 17, of Orange Grove and second runner up is Valarie Manners, 17.