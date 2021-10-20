Here's what the community is doing to improve Roselawn Memorial Park cemetery

A group of concerned citizens are coming together and making strides to improve the Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Alice. The area of concern centers around much-needed improvements to the cemetery in the interest of families with buried loved ones.

Danny Haigood is the president of the newly formed non-profit organization, Roselawn Cemetery Improvement Foundation.

"I think it's a different mindset of upkeep for the cemetery when your the living family member going to visit your deceased loved ones," Haigood said.

Haigood reached out to concerned citizens and was surprised with a large turnout with over 40 people in attendance at a meeting held in May. The group has created a board with four appointed officers, four boards of directors and set up the foundation as a 501C non-profit.

"This is a newly formed endeavor that will take time to complete in phases of priority," he explains. "First on the list is the low-lying roads - when it rains before a scheduled funeral the back road needs a four-wheel drive to drive through and the less flooded areas are a terrible mess for women in dress shoes."

He explained some future projects will include lifting the foundation and aligning the grave headstones. Currently, many of the headstones are sunken into the ground and overgrown. Then, there will be some landscaping and aesthetics to the cemetery.

"I am a believer of few words and more action. I believe the board of directors we have are strong leaders and this will be proud endeavor as action-based with real progress and change, but we need support and donations," he added.

The Roselawn Improvement Foundation is in need of financial assistance. They are currently at 70 percent of their goal to start repairing the roads. For more information on financials please contact Danny Haigood.

DONATIONS:

The Roselawn Cemetery Improvement Foundation.

P.O. Box 2207

Alice, Texas 78332

INFORMATION:

Contact Danny Haigood by phone at 361-701-8346 or email at haigoodone@yahoo.com.