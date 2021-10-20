Family Dollar and Dollar Stop holds grand opening celebration

submitted

BENAVIDES - The Family Dollar and Dollar Stop in Benavides recently held a grand opening for their newly remodeled store. The celebration signifies a growth in the small community. County and city officials were among the special guests. Guests were Mayor Sijifredo Flores, City Secretary Rosalinda Flores, City Council Members Roberto "Chach" Garcia and Benjamin "Ben" Franco III, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Aida C. Estraca, Constable Raul Oliveira and County Commissioner David Garza.