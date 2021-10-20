Duval County honors County Judge's life with a Memorial Vigil

SAN DIEGO - With much sorrow Duval County residents gathered Wednesday evening at the County Courthouse to pay tribute to a life that was cut short and unexpectedly.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, a pair of hikers found County Judge Gilbert Saenz in medical distress in a hiking trail in Georgetown. The 44-year-old died shortly after the hikers found him.

County and city officials wanted to honor him and organized the vigil.

"Gilbert was loved by his family, children and many others. Gilbert was a Godly man. He was well-respected. His responsibility was always to do what was always right," said Leticia Garcia, a family member. "He was a beautiful soul with a big and generous heart. His service for the community and others will never go unnoticed or ever be forgotten... Gilbert Nieves Saenz may you rest in eternal peace."

Members of the community like Albert Martinez, liaison for Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, Freer Independent School District Superintendent Conrad Cantu and Fernando Carballeira a councilman for the City of Freer spoke about Saenz. They described a man who was always ready to help not only as a county judge but as a person and as a soldier.

"Judge Gilbert Saenz made a true difference here in our community and has left a lasting legacy. An impact on each of us," Martinez said. "Life has many surprises, in good and bad days, but what we can do is use the time that is given to us to the best of our ability. (To be) happy, to love, to spread joy, to champion what we believe in. This is Judge Gilbert Saenz's legacy. We grieve now for his passing. For the memories he gave us."

Saenz was elected as county judge in 2019. He was a licensed criminal defense and personal injury lawyer for 19 years in Freer. He attended The University of Texas School of Law where he graduated in May 2002. He was a Navy veteran and a member of the VFW Post 8931 in San Diego. He was also a lifetime member of America’s Last Patrol and a member of the Freer Rotary Club for nearly eight years. He served the students of Freer ISD as a school board member.

Saenz died in Georgetown, 25 miles north of Austin, following a conference. Georgetown investigators don't suspect foul play and an autopsy has been ordered.

Because Saenz was the current sitting county judge, the county commissioners will appoint someone as the interim judge at a special commissioners meeting.

Services for Saenz will be at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, and a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

