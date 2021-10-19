Vehicle crash leads to missing child from Houston

DRISCOLL - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 16, on Farm-to-Market 665, near Driscoll, in Nueces County led to the recovery of a Houston child, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the female driver of a KIA Sedona was involved in a minor crash on FM 665. DPS discovered the driver had destroyed her cell phone and was not utilizing GPS.

Brandley said the woman was with her eight-year-old daughter who advised the trooper she was taken away from her father, who lives in Houston.

Texas Rangers, Houston Police Department and Child Protective Services and DPS discovered that the father had full custody of the daughter and that the mother was attempting to take the daughter and relocate to Mexico, he said.

The child was released to Child Protective Services in Alice.

Houston PD is investigating. The mother has not been charged at this time.