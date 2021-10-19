COVID-19: Here's the local stats for Jim Wells County

Staff Reports

Jim Wells County received confirmation of 41 additional coronavirus cases on Monday, Oct. 18. These statistics are for the past week through Oct. 17.

Jim Wells County has a total of 5,686 confirmed cases, according to the Texas Department of Health Services. A total of two new probables were reported bringing the total probables number to 1400.

There were five confirmed backlogged cases and five backlogged probable cases. These backlogged cases are not considered to be active.

New coronavirus cases increased 8.8 percent in Texas in the week ending Sunday as the state added 49,316 cases. The previous week had 45,334 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Jim Wells County reported 87 cases and seven deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 45 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 7,086 cases and 173 deaths.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 463,868 vaccine doses, including 122,425 first doses. In the previous week, the state-administered 708,473 vaccine doses, including 190,738 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 33,481,872 total doses.

A total of 4,179,011 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 69,034 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 44,933,336 people have tested positive and 724,317 people have died.