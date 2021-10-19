Breast Cancer Awareness Runs/Walks in Jim Wells County

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation reminds everyone to get checked because all screenings could save a life.

Residents in Jim Wells County raise awareness annually as they support family and friends who have battled the disease.

Several walk and runs have been scheduled around the county for anyone who would like to participate.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Premont - Premont Independent School District is having their first Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Run at the Daniel Guerra Track. The event starts at 5 p.m.Community organizations will be available with information on community resources. To sign up call 361-3915 ext. 2300 or 361-549-1590.

Orange Grove - South Texas Barbell and Iron Heart Weightlifting's 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness 5k Walk/Run will be held Downtown Orange Grove. The events starts at 8 a.m. For more information on the event call Stephanie Garza at 361-207-1717.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Ben Bolt - A Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held at the Ben Bolt Palito Blanco High School Football Field. The event starts at 6 p.m. There will be family friendly activities.