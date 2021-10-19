Arrests made in burglary of a building, stolen property recovered

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Stolen property with an estimated value of over $20,000 was recovered Monday, Oct. 18 by Alice police.

Alice police recovered stolen equipment that included several firearms. Pictured are (LtoR): Lt. Enrique Saenz, Sgt. JC Charles, Officer Juan Jesus Arizpe III and Officer Roel Escamilla.

Police and investigators were dispatched Monday morning to a business on the 1300 block of South Highway 281 for a burglary. When police arrived they made contact with an employee who stated he had discovered the outer wall of the business had been pried open over the weekend.

Upon further investigation by the employee, the employee determined that items such as portable radios, guns, tools and electronics had been stolen. Officers Roel Escamilla and Juan Jesus Arizpe III searched the area and discovered a few stolen tools hidden in the brush.

Sgt. JC Charles inspects the stolen property.

According to Sgt. JC Charles, the investigation got fast tracked when officers conducted a traffic stop hours later. Charles said officers questioned the driver and passenger of the routine traffic stop. A search of the vehicle located a bag of meth and more stolen property from the burglary. 

During the questioning of the suspects, police learned where the stolen property could be located.

Steven Cruz, Brian Helmer and Adolfo Marez Tabarez were arrested and booked into the Jim Wells County jail.

A warrant to search a home on the 1200 block of Ariza led officers where they served the search warrant they found the rest of the stolen property.

Tabarez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

As of Tuesday morning, the men did not have bonds.

