Premont Care Closet receives personal hygiene donations

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

PREMONT - Premont Independent School District recently started a care closet where students across the district could find hygiene products they need.

The new addition to the district is ran by the Parent/Family and Community Engagement team. They have asked for community involvement to help with the stock pile.

Amanda Sue Friedeck presented a wide selection of personal hygiene products as a donation for the care closet. 

“It is essential to help the community when we are able to. Joining this organization is a blessing and helps so many for a wonderful cause. Care closets like these helps not only help the students to be motivated, but families as well,” Friedeck said.

Lilly Sanchez- Rodriguez, represented Premont ISD's Parent/Family and Community Engagement, received the donations.

Anyone who would like to help Premont students and their families, please contact on their organization’s Facebook page for more information.

