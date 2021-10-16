Duval County Judge Saenz dies from natural causes

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

GEORGETOWN - Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz  died on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Georgetown of natural causes.

Justice of the Peace Josie Fernandez confirmed Saenz's death.

Saenz was in Georgetown following a conference. Georgetown is 25 miles north of Austin.

Saenz was elected as county judge in 2019. He was a licensed criminal defense and personal injury lawyer for 19 years in Freer. He attended The University of Texas School of Law where he graduated in May 2002.

He was a Navy veteran and a member of the VFW Post 8931 in San Diego. He was also a lifetime member of America’s Last Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.