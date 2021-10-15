Here's your voting and election guide for Jim Wells and Duval County

The 2021 general election in Texas is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Find out what’s on the ballot, early voting locations, Election Day voting locations and other information for voters in Jim Wells and Duval Counties.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

You can check on the Texas Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote. You'll need some basic information like name, date of birth and county to check your status.

WHAT ARE THE KEY DATES?

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 4.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18 and ends Friday, Oct. 29.

If you are voting by mail, your application to vote by mail must be received (not postmarked) by Thursday, Oct. 21.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Mail-in ballots must be received by this day as well.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

State law requires registered voters to present one of seven forms of identification in order to vote in person at a polling location. They include:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

CAN I VOTE BY MAIL?

The state of Texas only allows registered voters to cast a mail-in ballot in certain circumstances. To be able to vote by mail in Texas you must meet one of the below requirements:

be 65 years or older

be disabled

be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

If you meet one of these requirements and are registered to vote, download the application from the Texas Secretary of State’s website here, then mail it to the election administrator in your county.

CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN THE AMENDMENTS?

The League of Women Voters of Texas has released an 8-page Constitutional Amendments Voter Guide that provides arguments for and against each of the eight amendments proposed by the Texas Legislature. The guide is available in both English and Spanish and copies can be downloaded at https://my.lwv.org/texas/corpus-christi.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Early voting is Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 29.

JIM WELLS COUNTY LOCATIONS AND TIMES:

Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jim Wells County Courthouse

200 North Almond St. Alice, Texas 78332.

Ben Bolt Fitness Center

401 Whitley Dr. Ben Bolt 78375.

Premont City Hall

200 SW 1st Street Premont Texas.

Orange Grove City Hall

310 W. Pundt Ave. Orange Grove, Texas 78372.

DUVAL COUNTY DATES AND TIMES:

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday- Friday

One scheduled Saturday date for early voting: Sat. Oct. 23

Duval County Courthouse

400 E. Gravis St. San Diego, TX 78384

Freer Civic Center

608 Carolyn St, Freer, TX 78357

Benavides Civic Center

131 Main St, Benavides, TX 78341

NOV. 2 VOTING DAY LOCATIONS

JIM WELLS COUNTY

Premont City Hall (Precinct 4, 11, 14)

200 S. Agnes St. Premont TX

Ben Bolt Fitness Center

401 Whitley Dr. Ben Bolt TX 78375 (Precinct 5, 10, 17)

Jim Wells County Courthouse (Precinct 1,6,7,9,12,13,15,16,19,20,22)

200 North Almond St. Alice, TX 78332.

Orange Grove City Hall (Precinct 2,3,8)

310 W. Pundt Ave. Orange Grove, TX 78372.

Jim Wells County Building (Precinct 22)

1106 Castillo St. Alice, TX 78332.

Saenz Elementary (Precinct 16)

400 Palo Blanco Alice, TX 78332.

Nayer School (Precinct 10)

501 Cactus St. Alice, TX 78332.

Alice Public Library (Precinct 1)

401 East 3rd St. Alice, Texas 78332.

Schallert Elementary (Precinct 12)

1001 Jim Wells County Dr. Alice, TX 78382

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

ALICE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Proposition A

The issuance of $2.7 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school facilities.

Proposition B

The issuance of $3.2 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school stadium facilities.

The total bond amount for both projects would total $5.9M and would include the following projected property tax increases.

.0012 tax increase

0.74 annual

.06 monthly

Corpus Christi Caller-Times staffer Allison Ehrlich contributed to this guide.