Premont police arrest couple smuggling undocumented immigrants

PREMONT - A couple was arrested by Premont police Thursday evening after they were seen with four undocumented immigrants.

According to Premont Police Chief Richard Nava, a red Nissan Maxima was speeding on Highway 281, within the city limits. Officer Jesus Garza II conducted a traffic stop and made contact with 53-year-old Claudia Iris Rodriguez of Alton, Tx and 41-year-old Benito Cirilo Hinojosa of McDonough, Tx.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1.2 grams of cocaine and a bag that contained $6,300.

The couple was arrested and booked into the Jim Wells County jail. They were charged with smuggling of persons.

Rodriguez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The undocumented immigrants were turned over to United States Border Patrol.

As of Friday, Hinojosa remained in county jail on a $10,000 bond.

Rodriguez was released on Friday afternoon on a total bond of $10,000.