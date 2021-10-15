Congressman Vela signs resolution honoring South Texas Tejano legends

Staff Reports

In honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) reintroduced a resolution to honor and celebrate the achievements of Tejano music artists from South Texas. The resolution recognizes the musical contributions of Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jiménez and Selena Quintanilla, whose legacy and impact on Tejano music, rock and roll and country music are still celebrated today.

Tejano, which translates to Texan in Spanish, is a popular music genre originating from the meshing of Czech, German and other Eastern European settlers’ polka music with traditional Mexican music. Tejano music has been the musical backbone of Texas and its culture since the early 20th century.

“Through their timeless music, Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jiménez, and Selena Quintanilla paved the way for Tejano and Latino stars throughout the United States. Their talent and music convey the richness and strength of South Texas culture and heritage, which transcends borders and languages,” said Congressman Filemon Vela. “As we conclude Hispanic Heritage Month, I am proud to reintroduce this resolution, which honors these artists’ contributions to the cultural heritage and diversity of this country.”