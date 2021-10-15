Jim Wells County Fair honors Jerome Tymrak for decades of service

The Jim Wells County Fair Association decided that the 2021 JWC Fair dedication honoree should be Jerome Tymrak. An honor to remember a man who invested 20 years of service to the fair.

Tymrak, who passed away in 2020 due to the coronavirus, was the Shop Division Judge. Tymrak was also a judge for the Ag Mechanics show.

As the oldest of eight children, Tymrak grew up on the family farm with two sisters and five brothers. Agriculture was imprinted onto him from an early age and which continued until his last days.

Tymrak received his BS degree in Agricultural Education from Texas A&I in 1969. After retiring from Banquete Independent School District in 1999, he began a 20-year college teaching career, first with Coastal Bend College and then 19 years with Texas A&M University - Kingsville. His passion was for teaching agricultural mechanics. He received the TAMUK College of Agriculture Advising Award twice and was a five-time recipient of the TAMUK System Chancellor’s Outstanding Teaching Award.

According to his family, he had a non-stop 60-year love affair with FFA as a student, advisor, long-time coordinator for Area X FFA, judge for innumerable district, area, state, and national FFA competitions. He was part of the team that developed the first computerized record book program for Ag Science/FFA programs in Texas. He was state swine validation chair, state FFA scholarship and advanced degree chair, and as an ag mechanics judge for every major competition in the state of Texas.

He recognized FFA as a way for young people to further hone the lessons taught in class and from their animal and AG Mechanics projects and challenge themselves to be better.

Tymrak continued to play an active role until he passed on Aug. 31, 2020. During his last days, he was still teaching at TAMUK, while working with the Area X FFA, tending cattle and building fences with his grandsons.