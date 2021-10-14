WAMS locked down for alleged threat, none found

Williams Adams Middle School (WAMS) was placed on lock down at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The lock down lasted an hour was due to an alleged threat involving a note about a gun on campus.

According to superintendent Carl Scarborough, the measure was an extreme response of precaution due to an alleged note found of a potential gun.

"A threat assignment was conducted by the campus administration and Alice Police Department with no credible threat to be reached," Scarbrough said.

The campus was determined to be safe. No immediate threat was found and the campus lock down was lifted at 12:23 p.m.