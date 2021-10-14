A walk to raise Breast Cancer Awareness

SAN DIEGO - Dressed in pink residents of San Diego gathered for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk as they remembered their loved ones who lost their fight to breast cancer, for those who survived their battle and to those who are fighting their battle.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the battle of breast cancer united many. The residents united at the Plaza Padre Pedro, in front of St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Young and old took to the streets for the walk led by the San Diego Police and Fire Departments.

The walk end with a prayer and a balloon release.