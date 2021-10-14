There's no stopping the pumpkin patch at Cornerstone Baptist Church

Fall is here and the pumpkin patch is finally open at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Alice after a few minor hiccups.

The annual pumpkin patch was originally scheduled to open last weekend but due to truck driver shortages, the pumpkin delivery delayed the event. The pumpkins, which were ordered from an outlet out of North Carolina, made their way to South Texas on Monday when many of the church members were at work.

The church was faced with a dilemma when youth member Jose Martinez went to his Facebook page and asked for volunteers to help with unloading the truck of pumpkins. Martinez's efforts paid off because the church was welcomed with approximately 20 volunteers on short notice.

Opening day was Wednesday, Oct. 13. and will be available for families to enjoy until Nov. 5. and Saturday's in October will include yard games, hayrides, and face paintings from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Information:

WHERE: Cornerstone Baptist Church in Alice at 1200 N. Stadium in Alice, Texas

WHEN: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m.; and 8 :30 p.m. Sat. and closed Sun.

CONTACT: (361) 668-6618 or Cornerstone Baptist Church Facebook page.

Related Coverage:

More:October 2021: Here's your round-up guide of fall festivities in South Texas

More:Fall 2021: Check out these festivals, pumpkin patches, haunted houses in Corpus Christi

More:Rockin' K Farm's corn maze is back! Here's what to know