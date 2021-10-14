Richard Griffin: Dedicated to the JWC Fair and the children who participate

This year Richard Griffin is honored as the 84th annual Jim Wells County Fair Dedication Honoree and Parade Marshal.

After 32 years of leadership at the fair Griffin is hanging up his boots to let the younger generations step up as fair leaders.

"You know when it's time," Griffin said. "It's been a great run and I have wonderful memories."

Griffin who raises goats at his home in Alice takes pride in what he has accomplished and the positive contributions the goats have provided to generations of kids in the community. Griffin started the peewee goat show for the younger kids. The peewee show gets the younger kids in Jim Wells County engaged with farm animals.

"You don't see too many 4-H kids or FFA kids getting in trouble or running the streets," he explained. "They're too busy. This program does a lot of good."

Although Griffin may be retiring from the JWC Fair he plans to continue raising goats on his farm.

"The truth is people will spend a lot more money on a goat that's not mine and then many times mine are the ones that win," he said humbly. "I enjoy it and find it a challenge in breeding the best.

Griffin's goats have been shown in county fairs throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Florida.