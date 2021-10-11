Virtual “Discover Del Mar” scheduled Oct. 19 to prepare individuals planning to attend DMC

submitted

Informational online event features college overview and breakout sessions to get participants started on their journey through higher education

Navigating higher education’s landscape can be a journey by itself for individuals just starting the admittance process or deciding what path to take like credit or continuing education courses. To help Coastal Bend residents––including high schoolers, recent graduates and older adults–––looking to start academic courses or workforce training, Del Mar College’s (DMC) Outreach Office will hold a virtual exploration event, “Discover Del Mar,” on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The one-hour online event begins at 5 p.m. and requires registration to receive the link by email to enter “Discover Del Mar.” To register, go to www.delmar.edu/discoverdelmar.

Registrants will be entered for chances to win prizes during online drawings, too.

During this virtual college preview, registrants can expect to interact with representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid Services, Continuing Education, Dual Credit and Student Support Services to have their questions answered by experts or where to go for more resources.

Additionally, faculty from academic programs will present their certificate and degree programs, including those in the following DMC pathways areas: Architecture, Aviation, & Automotive; Business & Entrepreneurship; Communications, Fine Arts & Social Sciences; Health Sciences; Industrial Technology; Kinesiology & Education; Public Services; and Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math.

Get campus updates, learn about DMC processes and gather information about various programs as you discover Del Mar College and plan your journey through higher education.

Have questions or need more information about this online event? Contact the DMC Outreach Office at recruit@delmar.edu.