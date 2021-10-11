Veterans helping veterans

submitted

On Friday, Oct. 8, members of the United Veterans Burial Association of Alice donated $1,000 to the VFW Post 8621 for their ongoing roof repair project.

Commander Arnoldo Gonzalez and Sr. Vice Commander Pablo Perez presented VFW Post 8621 Sr. Vice Commander Silvestre Rodriguez with the donation.

The VFW Post 8621 started fundraising efforts this past summer and are doing what they can to preserve the VFW Post that has so much history for the City of Alice and South Texas.

Rodriguez explained how all donations are heavily appreciated by each of the local veterans and that all donations are going directly to the current roofing project, being serviced by Juan Zambrano Roofing.

If you would like to assist with a donation, please contact the VFW Post 8621 on their Facebook page and/or by phone at (361) 664-5011.