Bridging Families

Children around Texas and the nation are waiting in foster care for a family to take them in as one of their own. Ma'Kayla, 17, is about to exit the foster care system, but she hasn't given up hope that she'll find her forever family.

Ma'Kayla is a sweet young lady who loves to make people laugh. Her fun and caring personality shine as she looks to makes sure the people around her are doing well.

Ma’Kayla is an athlete who enjoys boxing and watching sports. However, her favorite sport is basketball. Any time she has the opportunity to show off her skills on the court, she will be there, ready to challenge you to a game.

Ma’Kayla also likes to get lost in her music, as she likes listening to Rap and Hip Hop. And as for a future career, she has expressed interest in going to school to become a barber after she graduates from high school.

When asked what she is seeking as her idea forever family, Ma’Kayla hopes to find a family who will love, care and make her a part of a permanent forever family,

If you think you could be Ma’Kayla’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or for more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meetings for South Texas are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.