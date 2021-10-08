Alice ISD starts new after school program with grant funds

Alice Independent School District received its first allocated grant funds for $1.6 million for the Afterschool Centers on Education (ACE) program.

It's a five year grant where AISD will receive funding to provide three additional hours of tutoring and after school programs at all district campuses.

AISD started the program last month and has experienced high participation rates, especially at the elementary grade level.

"When AISD applied for the grant we made sure to add the Alice Boys and Girls Club as a partnership to expand their efforts and services in the community," said superintendent Carl Scarbrough. "This program focuses on enrichment activities with academic woven into the learning through doing."

Scarbrough explains the students are cooking to learn measurements along with taping into the arts with music classes and creative-based activities. High school students are offered college and career readiness training. The school also added an extra bus route to take students home a little later to support more students interested in the ACE program.

Texas ACE provides no-cost activities before and after school and during summer for K–12 students in Title I schools. The program is federally funded through 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) and administered on the state level by TEA. This grant is intended to assist in after school instruction to bridge the gap caused by the pandemic.

"In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club we can utilize their staff for outside activities while they use our facilities and we now have the funding to hire more part-time help," Scarbrough added.

If you are interested contact Project Coordinator Ayde Carrion at ayde.carrion@aliceisd.net.