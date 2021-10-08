Miss Premont Royalty makes donation to volunteer fire department

PREMONT - As the Miss Premont Queens were campaigning for their crowns, they had the task of raising money. The young ladies along with other contestants raised over $15,000, according to Brandi Benavides, president of the Miss Premont Organization.

That money is now being used for royalty needs and to give back to the community. Recently, the Miss Premont Queens presented the Premont Volunteer Fire Department with a check for $750.

2021 Miss Premont Royalty is Miss Premont Queen - Madeline Grace Rodriguez, Junior Miss Premont Queen - Robynn Elicia Villarreal, Miss Premont Queen - Raegan Elise Canales, Tiny Miss Premont Queen - Kamila Rose Sanchez, Baby Miss Premont Queen - Everleigh De La Paz, and People’s Choice Queen - Ava Kristine Martinez.

The girls will continue to give back to their community through donations and events.