National Night Out in Orange Grove

Melissa Cantu Trevino
The community of Orange Grove participated in the National Night Out at the Orange Grove Fire Department.
Children and city employees posed for a picture on top of the Orange Grove Fire Department.
Orange Grove residents stopped by the Purple Door Booth for treats and vital information on their services.
Board members of Crime Stoppers of South Texas, Inc. of Alice were part of the Orange Grove's National Night Out.

ORANGE GROVE - The City of Orange Grove hosted the National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the fire department. The annual event gives residents and community members such as law enforcement and county officials to known each other outside of the everyday business.

The event, began in 1984, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships.

A fun way for the whole community to be safer and stronger. National Night Out founder Matt Peskin believed that raising the profile of citizen-based crime watch programs would bring greater safety to neighborhoods.