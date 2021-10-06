National Night Out in Orange Grove

Melissa Cantu Trevino

ORANGE GROVE - The City of Orange Grove hosted the National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the fire department. The annual event gives residents and community members such as law enforcement and county officials to known each other outside of the everyday business.

The event, began in 1984, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships.

A fun way for the whole community to be safer and stronger. National Night Out founder Matt Peskin believed that raising the profile of citizen-based crime watch programs would bring greater safety to neighborhoods.