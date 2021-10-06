Los Mesteños Career Academy sponsors food manager class

submitted

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Arturo Garcia with Los Mesteños Career Academy held a three-hour food manager class at Alice Independent School District. Immediately afterward, the six participants took the Certified Food Manager exam successfully and received their certifications.

Participants included five from the food service department of Alice ISD and an owner of a cake baking business in Premont. Food manager certifications are a requirement of the Department of State Health Services that began in 1988.

The certification is good for five years and is required for owners and operators of food establishments, as well as for any religious or private fund raising event which includes prepared food that is served to the public.

“We are very happy to have been asked to do this class for these participants”, said Crystal Ramirez-Garcia, executive director of Los Mesteños Career Academy (LMCA), a private non-profit organization.

LMCA works in the rural SouthTexas region to facilitate collaborations involving school districts, community colleges,universities, the Craft Training Center, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, Region II Education Service Center, the Community Action Corporation of South Texas, churches, local governments, and other entities.

LMCA will be holding another class in Falfurrias as well as one in Kingsville in the coming months.