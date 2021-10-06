Alice Municipal Court sets docket

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Tuesday, Oct. 12 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person. Anyone feeling sick should call the Municipal Court office.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Alfaro Adam for theft.

Jose Isidro Benavides for no driver's license and following too closely.

Jacqueline Reyna Bueno for expired registration.

Mark Buentello for driving while license invalid.

Jose Antonio Bustos Jr. for no driver's license.

Adrian Cantu for failure to control speed, failure to maintain property and no driver's license.

Amber Nicole Cantu for speeding.

Carlos Castillo Jr. for burning trash on private property.

Mike Chapa for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license - second offense.

Miguel Teodoro Cruz Jr. for no seat belt - driver and violate promise to appear.

Cassie Folger for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Victoria Lee Franco Jr. for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Tracey Gonzalez for parking on roadway.

Mayra Herrera for parent/guardian permitted unlicensed minor to drive, failure to yield right of way from private property and expired operator's license.

Christopher Liguez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Enrique Luis for parked in prohibited area.

Horacio Rene Mendoza Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Veronica Lee Rodriguez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of no driver's license.

Zaragoza Xavier Zamora for animal at large, criminal trespass and city ordinance.

Annette Anguiano

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Brandee Collins for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Guadalupe Cortez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rosalinda Castillo Cortez for failure to yield the right of way to vehicle in intersection.

Jesus Salinas Cruz for no driver's license.

Monica Cuevas for expired registration and no driver's license - second offense.

Jennifer Marie Davila for no driver's license.

Luis Roberto Davila Jr. for expired registration.

Miguel Del Real Jr. for speeding.

David DeLeon for driving while license invalid.

Marrion DeLeon for driving while license invalid.

Homer Esquivel for backing without safety, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and two counts of driving while license invalid.

Aisamar Fernandez for expired registration.

Breana Michelle Garcia for parent/guardian permitted unlicensed minor to drive.

Francisca Naranjo Garcia for running a stop sign.

Zoey Casas

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping, expired buyers temporary cardboard tags, three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts of no driver's license, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and expired registration.

Renee Del Bosque for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Belinda Espinoza for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Jessica Lee Falcon for failure to yield right of way, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Victoria Lee Franco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Margaret Janette Garcia for running a stop sign.

Melynne Nicole Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Agustina Sanchez Garza for running a stop sign.

Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.

Javier Oscar Salinas for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, fictitious License plate and public intoxication.

Devin Tyler Young for assault.

Adrian Estrada

Jaime Garcia

Cenaida Montoya

Joshua Rios

Emily Rodriguez

Billy Jack Segura

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Gabriel Cantu Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and fictitious license plate.

Deziray Renay Garcia for no driver's license.

Robin Renay Garcia for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ruby Canales Garcia for expired registration.

Aixa Ann Garza for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Brittany Ashley Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Domingo Leonardo Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alex Michael Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Berta Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Juan Gonzalez for speeding, expired registration and expired operator's license.

Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration.

Madelyn Franco

Christopher Garcia

Juan Garcia

Vidal Garcia

Jesus Rosas

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Brenda Castro for no driver's license.

Fidencio Escamilla Jr. for no driver's license.

Ramona Rodriguez Garza for failure to control speed.

Jayce Ryan Gathright for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Anthony Gonzales Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Linda Gonzales for driving while license invalid and display fictitious license plate.

Sara Renae Gonzalez for failure to yield right of way to private property.

Veronica Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ashely Gutierrez.

Joshua Lee Harris for failure to control speed.

Stacey Emyranda Helton for expired registration.

Jimmy Lee Hernandez for three counts of assault.

Joel Jaramillo for speeding.

Maricela Gonzalez

Abraham Gonzalez

Ray Teague

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Joe Robby Jones III for open container.

Esmeralda Sanchez Luna for failure to yield right of way at open intersection.

Veronica Meza for assault.

Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration.

Brittney Allison Lina for assault, backed without safety and expired registration.

Casilda Infante

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Victoria Teresa Garcia for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Christopher Andrew Garza for D.O.C. unreasonable noise.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Priscilla Nielle Johnson for speeding.

Prudence Leger for driving while license invalid and expired registration.

Victoria Leija for failed to yield at stop intersection and expired registration.

Homeo Longoria for no driver's license.

Hailey Marie Lopez for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Marco Lopez for open container and no driver's license.

Teodoro Martinez Martinez for failure to yield right of way.

Gilberto Javier Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Martin Carl Rivera Jr. for expired registration.

Pamela Esquivel

Jimmy Joslin

John Perales

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Oscar Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Donavin I. Lozano for speeding.

Ghiven Joy Lozano for no driver's license.

Andrew Isiah Macias for failed to signal turn.

Henry Martinez for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Mark Anthony Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Amber Rose Medrano for expired registration.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Reuben Lopez for running a stop sign.

Pedro Ismael Ochoa Jr. for theft.

Adrian Olivares for open container.

Gloria Ornelas for speeding.

Ryan Gabriel Ortiz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Manuel Perez Jr. for public intoxication.

Adolfo Quintanillia Jr. for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Vicente Noel Ramirez for theft.

Heath Smith for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mark William Smith for expired registration.

Jesus Zendejas for assault.

Amy Rodriguez

Jessica Villarreal

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Jessica Regalado for no driver's license.

Roberto Rios for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Caroline Rivera for assault.

Damian Lee Rodriguez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Mykenzie Elisa Rodriguez for expired registration.

Isidro Salinas for no driver's license - third offense and running a stop sign.

Robert Torres for running a stop sign.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Crystal Ann Perez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age 4 feet 9 inches tall.

David Perez for minor in possession of tobacco.

Jenny Nicole Vela for failure to control speed.

Tiffany Nicole Villegas for running a stop sign.

Luis David Wiles for driving while license invalid, expired registration and display fictitious license plate.

Alfredo Zapata for no driver's license.

Alex Garza

Sergio Hinojosa

Docket call at 4 p.m.