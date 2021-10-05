Alice native appointed to National Editorial Board by RNHA

submitted

Amanda Sue Friedeck, Alice native, was recently appointed to serve on the Republican National Hispanic Assembly (RNHA) as a member of the National Editorial Board and Contributor of Government and Economic Policy with an emphasis on Texas Government and Economic Development.

Friedeck said she will be the first to ever represent Jim Wells County and is the only current board member residing in the Coastal Bend Area of South Texas.

Other National Editorial Board RNHA members represent a wide variety of other States including California, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and Arizona. Their goal is to help promote Hispanic outreach within local communities.

In the upcoming months, Friedeck will research different aspects of government and her findings will be nationally published on the RNHA website. She plans to use this experience to help her community by bringing new attention and resources to JWC. She is currently working towards her PhD in Public Policy, emphasis on Economic Policy from Liberty University.