Smithwick appointed as Area 5 Coordinator by TSO

Mellie Smithwick, member of the Beta Pi Chapter, Alice, was recently appointed to serve as a member of the Texas State Organization (TSO) State Personnel as Area 5 Coordinator by TSO 2021-2023 biennium President Shalan Inmon, member of the Kappa Lambda Chapter, Area 7, Slaton, Texas. Smithwick attended Leadership Orientation for State Personnel at Arlington, Texas, in July presented by TSO Past State Presidents and State Personnel Committee members in consultation with President Inmon, for extensive training.

Smithwick is responsible to act as liaison between the TSO President, the Executive Committee, and Area 5 chapters. She is expected to attend the TSO Convention at Lubbock June 2022, McAllen June 2023, and encouraged to attend the International Convention in New Orleans July 2022. Smithwick will provide guidance and leadership to Area 5 chapters located in Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Weslaco, Mission, Harlingen, Pharr, Raymondville, Laredo and Alice, by visiting chapter meetings at least twice during the biennium in-person or via Zoom. She is also responsible to coordinate the Area 5 Workshop August 2022, with the assistance of her home chapter Beta Pi as the Steering Committee.

Smithwick is a 10-year member of the Beta Pi Chapter of the TSO-Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society International. As a member she has served as Corresponding Secretary, Treasurer, Newsletter Editor, Webmaster, Publicity and Communication Chair, chapter Photographer, Chair of Ways & Means, Coordinator of the chapters sole fundraiser O’ What a Show for eight years, and was awarded The Beta Pi Chapter Achievement Award. At the State level she attended the TSO Leadership Seminar class of 2017; served on the TSO Women In the Arts Ad Hoc committee, Area 5 Committee Member in Women In the Arts and TSO Technology Committee Member, each two-year terms. She attended eight TSO conventions, two International conventions one in Nashville, Tenn., and Austin, and the recent International Conference in San Antonio.

Smithwick is a graduate of Alice High School; BS graduate from Texas Woman’s University, Denton, Business Management; MS graduate from Texas A&M University, Kingsville, Guidance and Counseling and certified in Family, Consumer & Human Sciences. She retired from Alice ISD, Alice High School, as a guidance counselor in 2009 and returned to work 2018 at San Diego ISD as a 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC)-Texas Afterschool Centers on Education program, or Texas ACE, Site Coordinator, and continues on staff as an enrichment instructor.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was founded in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 1929 by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The Beta Pi Chapter was organized November 16, 1935 by Dr. Blanton, and will be celebrating 86 years this November. Other women educators from Beta Pi Chapter who served as Area 5

Coordinators were the late Clementina Marmolejo, Alice (1985-1987); the late Modesta C. Pena, San Diego (1989-1991) and from Kappa Tau Chapter, Alice, Bonne K. Stroman (1997-1999).