Port of Corpus Christi, Autonomy Institute Enter into Partnership To Move Freight Mobility Infrastructure into the Future

submitted

Corpus Christi, TX, USA – The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Autonomy Institute Inc. to develop and deploy intelligent and autonomous projects along the port’s Joe Fulton International Trade Corridor.

The agreement between the two parties provides the Joe Fulton International Trade Corridor as a natural use case and proving ground for the deployment of intelligent infrastructure, such as Public Infrastructure Network Nodes (PINN), NextG wireless, assured position navigation timing, edge computing and smart IoT devices. The new partnership is a continuation of the Port of Corpus Christi’s established Technology Advancement Program, which is designed to foster innovation to enhance safety and efficiency across multiple modes of freight mobility.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is future-focused and committed to bringing best-available technology to bear to increase safety and efficiency in support of our customers,” said Jeff Pollack, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Partnering with the Autonomy Institute is a great way to leverage innovation to fulfill our core mission.”

“PINN is the first unified open standard to incorporate 5G wireless, Edge Computing, Radar, Lidar, Enhanced GPS, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) as a single unified system,” said Jeffrey DeCoux, Chairman, Autonomy Institute. “PINNs are designed to rapidly deliver a multitude of advanced edge sensors and computing capabilities urgently needed to support autonomy and IoT. Autonomy Institute is partnering with EDJX, the pioneer in distributed cloud services at the edge, to actively develop and deploy real-world solutions at the edge with the world’s foremost innovators and thinkers in the field of autonomous and connected systems as part of activating the PINN, seen as the critical element required to advance intelligent and autonomous solutions for city resilience.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Port of Corpus Christi will provide access to select geospatial data and infrastructure to support the development and deployment of emerging technologies. The Autonomy Institute will assist in identifying potential technology partners/funders as well as provide technical assistance with the development and deployment of intelligent and autonomous technology projects at the Port of Corpus Christi. The two entities also will mutually plan and perform research and demonstration projects.

The MOU with the Autonomy Institute is the latest agreement into which the Port of Corpus Christi has entered in an effort to incorporate emerging technologies into its operations. In February, the Port of Corpus Christi announced an MOU with the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s leading industrial deepsea port, that seeks, in part, to advance the development and deployment of innovative technologies related to navigational safety and environmental protection. Since May, the Port has announced MOUs with Stabilis Solutions Partners (LNG bunkering infrastructure) and Ares Management Corporation (solar energy/green hydrogen production), as well as Howard Energy Partners (carbon neutral hydrogen production from waste gas feedstock) and the Texas General Land Office (large-scale carbon storage).

“The success of the Port of Corpus Christi has been the result of strategic investment by both our customers and the Port,” said Charles W. Zahn Jr., Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “This agreement with the Autonomy Institute reinforces the Port’s position in fostering innovation to drive commercial success in South Texas and beyond.”