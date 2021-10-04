Multiple Criminal Aliens Arrested by RGV Agents

submitted

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest five migrants with serious criminal history.

On September 30, Falfurrias Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of eight migrants, attempting to circumvent the checkpoint. All subjects were taken into custody and transported for processing. During processing, record checks revealed one of the subjects, a Guatemalan national was previously arrested in 2009 for sexual abuse a second-degree felony by the Buena Vista County Sheriffs’ Office in Buena Vista, Iowa. The individual was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to 171 days confinement.

On the morning of October 2, Weslaco Border Patrol Station (WSL) agents apprehended two single adults shortly after they illegally entered the United States. During processing, record checks revealed one of the subjects, a Mexican national was convicted of criminal sexual offenses by the Oakland Police Department in California. The 33-year-old migrant was sentenced to 38 months confinement.

Saturday night, Kingsville Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant illegally present in the United States at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Sarita, Texas. Criminal record checks revealed the subject, identified as Hilario Teodoro-Hernandez, was arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Raleigh, North Carolina. Teodoro-Hernandez was subsequently convicted and served 125 months confinement.

Also on Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of four migrants near Hidalgo, Texas. All subjects were taken into custody and transported for processing. Among the group was a 28-year-old male from El Salvador who is a confirmed Mara-Salvatrucha gang member.

On October 3, WSL agents apprehended several migrants near Progresso, Texas. Record checks on a Mexican national revealed he is a Gulf Cartel member.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.