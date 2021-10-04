Former Dallas Cowboy is guest of honor at BGCA fundraiser

Friday night at the KC Hall was a buzz as the Boys and Girls Club of Alice held their 27th annual Steak and Burger Dinner with special guest Tony Tolbert, three time Superbowl Champ for Dallas Cowboys.

The event is the non-profit organization's biggest fundraiser with this year's proceeds going to the a gym for the children.

Tolbert was on hand to help raise funds. He was signing autographs, taking pictures and helping with the live auction.

Tolbert played for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL Draft. On June 16, 1998, he was released from playing football due to his declining performance while playing on aching knees.

He was raised by a single mom in New Jersey. As a teenager he wasn't interested in playing football. His focus and goal was to get a job to help his disabled mother. He didn't want to play but it was "one of the best decisions" he ever made.

Tolbert understands the hardships that some children go through due to the his constant struggle even during the first year drafted. He explained to the steak and dinner attendees his journey to becoming a star athlete and the people who gave him the opportunity to grow.

However, regardless of his fame, he thinks about the legacy he's left behind.

"You never know who's in your corner. The people that have volunteered their time, it's not financially. Just going there to spend time with these kids, you just don't realize the potential," Tolbert said. "You open up doors and avenues that these kids will never ever get again in their lives. Your time means a lot to a lot of people and you don't realize it."

He reminded the attendees that their time is valuable and is much more important than their money.

"We all have somebody co-write our steps in our lives. Somebody has given us direction. At some point we are going to pass that pen to a child. Our lives have already been planned and opened up and everyone can look and see what you've done. They have an open canvas. Just think that you have been a part of whatever this kid has been doing," Tolbert said. "Our book will close one day. Are you representing ourselves? Are we giving back?"

Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and City Council Members Sandra Bowen, Pete Crisp and Ron Burke presented Tolbert with the key to the city. They welcomed him as a fellow Alician and Coyote.