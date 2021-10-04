FBI Houston launches public corruption reporting email

submitted

The FBI Houston Public Corruption Task Force has created an email for the public to report suspicion of public corruption directly to FBI special agents. The email is HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov.

Public corruption erodes public confidence, undermines the strength of our democracy and is the top criminal priority for the FBI.

Many of the FBI’s investigations start with a tip from someone who encounters corruption. That information is critical to our work and without the assistance of concerned citizens, public corruption could be difficult to detect.

Anyone with information about public corruption, no matter the dollar amount, should report it to directly to FBI Houston special agents via HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov. If you prefer to do so anonymously, you can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Public corruption occurs when anyone who works for the government – local, state, or federal -- conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods, or services. It also includes public employees who take something of value for their own personal gain. Public corruption could include bribery, a kickback, or bid-rigging. It might even mean that no action is taken – like not enforcing or imposing certain local regulations.

While most public officials – elected and appointed – are honest in their work and committed to serving their fellow citizens, a small percentage abuse their position and the public’s trust.

Because these types of criminal acts are often done in secret, public corruption is not something that is often apparent. With help from the public through the new tip email, HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov, and the tip line, FBI Houston will continue to build on its efforts to root out public corruption.