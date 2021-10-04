Bridging Families

submitted

Athletic, spirited and talented young man seeks to join a family to call his own. Thirteen-year-old Zeke hungers for his future forever family.

He has many things he would like his future forever family to know about him. Such as he has a very wide range of interest when it comes to enjoying music, As he loves to listen to hip-hop, rap, and 90’s era country music, especially George Strait. And like most teens his age, he loves playing video games and his favorite food is Chinese.

Zeke is also an athlete and seeks out opportunities to improve his skills in basketball and football, as being able to be outside and shoot some hoops or toss a football around is a fun activity, he would like to share with his future family.

Zeke hopes to become part of a family with a mother and father that will be his biggest fans, who will encourage his sporting interests and educational goals as he grows to reach his full potential.

If you think you could be a forever family for Zeke or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: