Rosary in Alice marks 104th anniversary of apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fatima

The America Needs Fatima organization is sponsoring a public square rosary rally to celebrate the 104th anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fatima Portugal at Anderson Park in Alice on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Public Square Rosary Rally is being organized with the cooperation from the St. Joseph and St. Elizabeth ACTS group, the Flame group from Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Knights of Columbus Council #3169. This day is being designated as a National Day of Prayer and dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of God.

In The Secret of the Rosary, Saint Louis Marie Grunion de Montford said, “Public prayer is far more powerful than private prayer to appease the anger of God and call down His mercy and Holy Mother Church, guided by the Holy Spirit, has always advocated public prayer in times of public tragedy and suffering.”

Everyone is invited to join in a public square Rosary rally. This public square Rosary, sponsored by America Needs Fatima and will be one of over 20,000 rallies that will take place all across the United States on that day.

Information:

When: noon Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: Anderson Park Pavilion 2290 N. Texas Blvd Alice, TX 78332

Contact: Onesimo Castillo at 361-227-0776 or any Catholic Parish in Alice, Texas.