Duval County Commissioners approve budget and prioritizes community efforts

The Duval County Commissioners Court approved the upcoming fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. With the approved budget county employees will see department increases and raises across the board.

"After two years of consistent cooperation among departments and employees, the County budget is much improved and on solid financial ground and not operated in a deficit, said County Judge Gilbert Saenz.

"Everyone in the community has played a role in this success; the taxpayers, the county employees, the volunteers; the community donations. We all provide support to bring our community forward especially when we work together," he added.

2020-21 Budget accomplishments:

The County Transportation Infrastructure Fund grant, from the Texas Department of Transportation , was divided equally among all precincts, has been made available and utilized to improve many public county roads contingent upon the coordination of each commissioner. Road repairs remain a top priority, according to a release from the county.

Approximately eight miles of roads have been repaved, six miles of county roads and two miles of city streets. More projects are in progress for the next fiscal year.

County Parks Program has seen drastic improvements. The county has maintained multiple parks around the county, and each year the plan is to make improvements to each as the budget allows.

All parks are available for public use:

The Duval County Park, west of Benavides, thanks to Precinct 3 and the County Agent (AgriLife) has been much improved and utilized as a shooting range and public place for recreation.

The Vaquero Courts Park, a county-owned public recreation area across from the County Courthouse, has been coming along nicely for the citizens of Duval County to use and enjoy for sport and recreation. The pavilion and carport towards the east portion of the park is being utilized for COVID testing and other health-related activities. The interior of the building is currently under construction.

The newly built Duval County Coastal Plains offices on the west side of the park has made a huge impact for the overall mental health of residents seeking help. The San Diego softball field is also being improved for practice and tournaments.

All citizens are allowed to use the facilities and parking areas for non-profit activities or fundraising.

Anyone wishing to rent the basketball courts or softball fields for tournaments may obtain applications at the County Judge’s office or their respective precinct offices.

Looking ahead:

The American Rescue Plan recovery funds grant is being processed and utilized to assist water districts and many departments with improvements, including pandemic response and prevention, and vehicle and building upgrades.

Duval County Emergency Management continues to effectively handle pandemic responsibilities, including prevention, testing and vaccine coordination. The county is over 70 percent vaccinated and the percentage increases constantly.

The Texas Historical Commission Emergency grant for critical courthouse repairs is being processed, the bid has been awarded, and preservation repairs are expected to begin in November or December. The State recognized the Duval County Historical Commission for its diligence and active support towards historical preservation throughout the years.

The Sheriff's Department and jail have seen drastic improvements with jail commission standards and better enforcement and security. County IT continues to work on bringing telephone and internet operations back up to speed as offices transition to a new provider (AT&T).

The Elections Department is utilizing grants to upgrade equipment and to ensure the election process continues to be safe and secure.

Indigent Health and Public Defenders department have been actively increasingly accessible to assist county residents. The District Attorney and County Attorney offices have worked to resolve backlogs in case dockets in response to the pandemic, according to the press release.

The Veterans Service office has worked to secure additional grant funds to transport veterans to crucial medical appointments.

The County Elderly Nutrition program continues to provide congregate and home-delivered healthy meals and transportation to senior citizens county-wide. The county operates and maintains four Civic Centers around the county. These centers have been open and offer safe, daily activities and programs for all interested seniors, 60 years of age and older. The Civic Centers are also available to any resident to rent for functions during off-hours.