2021 JWC Fair Queen Constants
Four young ladies from Orange Grove are competing for the chance to represent Jim Wells County as the 2021 JWC Queen.
Valarie Manners, Paige Langley, LeeAnn Lopez and Ava Lopez will dress in their best outfits on Saturday, Oct. 16 and showcase their beauty and their talents.
The Queen's Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Alice High School Auditotrium.
Contestant #1
Valarie Manners, 17
Parents - Randy and Amberly Manners
School - Orange Grove High School
Grade level - Senior
Clubs - OG band, FCCLA, FFA, 4-H, Drama Club, National Honor Society, Yearbook, Culinary Arts
Favorite midnight snack - Ice Cream
Career/Life ambition - Culinary Arts
Best asset - Positive personality
Worst asset - OCD freak
Contestant #2
Paige Langley, 17
Parents - John and Brenda Langley
School - Orange Grove High School
Grade level - Senior
Clubs - OG Band, 4-H, OG FFA, National Honor Society and other various clubs
Favorite midnight snack - Tacos
Career/Life ambition - To become a forensic pathologist and work for the FBI
Best asset - Ability to laugh at myself
Worst asset - Being too hard on myself
Contestant #3
LeeAnn Lopez, 17
Parents - Steve and Gabby Lopez
School - Orange Grove High School
Grade level - Senior
Clubs - OG Band, FCCLA, FFA, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, National Honor Society, Varisty Cheer, Track, Cross Country, Golf
Favorite midnight snack - Frosted Flakes
Career/Life ambition - To become a lawyer
Best asset - Being very outgoing and making my voice heard
Worst asset - Not being patient enough
Contestant #4
Ava Lopez, 15
Parents - Kayla Herschap
School - Orange Grove High School
Grade level - Freshman
Clubs - OG Varisty Cheer, Volleyball, Storm Club Volleyball
Favorite midnight snack - Pickles and popcorn
Career/Life ambition - Medical Health Services Manager
Best asset - Kindness
Worst asset - Time management