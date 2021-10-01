2021 JWC Fair Queen Constants

Four young ladies from Orange Grove are competing for the chance to represent Jim Wells County as the 2021 JWC Queen.

Valarie Manners, Paige Langley, LeeAnn Lopez and Ava Lopez will dress in their best outfits on Saturday, Oct. 16 and showcase their beauty and their talents.

The Queen's Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Alice High School Auditotrium.

Contestant #1

Valarie Manners, 17

Parents - Randy and Amberly Manners

School - Orange Grove High School

Grade level - Senior

Clubs - OG band, FCCLA, FFA, 4-H, Drama Club, National Honor Society, Yearbook, Culinary Arts

Favorite midnight snack - Ice Cream

Career/Life ambition - Culinary Arts

Best asset - Positive personality

Worst asset - OCD freak

Contestant #2

Paige Langley, 17

Parents - John and Brenda Langley

School - Orange Grove High School

Grade level - Senior

Clubs - OG Band, 4-H, OG FFA, National Honor Society and other various clubs

Favorite midnight snack - Tacos

Career/Life ambition - To become a forensic pathologist and work for the FBI

Best asset - Ability to laugh at myself

Worst asset - Being too hard on myself

Contestant #3

LeeAnn Lopez, 17

Parents - Steve and Gabby Lopez

School - Orange Grove High School

Grade level - Senior

Clubs - OG Band, FCCLA, FFA, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, National Honor Society, Varisty Cheer, Track, Cross Country, Golf

Favorite midnight snack - Frosted Flakes

Career/Life ambition - To become a lawyer

Best asset - Being very outgoing and making my voice heard

Worst asset - Not being patient enough

Contestant #4

Ava Lopez, 15

Parents - Kayla Herschap

School - Orange Grove High School

Grade level - Freshman

Clubs - OG Varisty Cheer, Volleyball, Storm Club Volleyball

Favorite midnight snack - Pickles and popcorn

Career/Life ambition - Medical Health Services Manager

Best asset - Kindness

Worst asset - Time management